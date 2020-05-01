1985: Mutual Assured Destruction

Information, material and reports on the 1985:UAIS + 1985:DNL combined campaign, codenamed To Shatter The Old World.

Rules

CONUS Convoys Counters (MAD)

Each counter represents a CONUS convoy and its escort ships. See Rule 63, CONUS Convoys.

UK 1st Infantry Brigade Alternative OOB (DNL, MAD)

During development, we had long discussions about the OOB of UK Mobile Force, AKA 1st Infantry Brigade.

Co-Designer Anthony Morphet is a strong supporter of the version presented by these alternative counters, giving 1st Brigade more flexibility and firepower. As he was part of the Brigade’s Command Staff during the represented period, his opinion cannot be easily ignored 🙂

Additional Counters Ready To Print

Thanks to Bill Ramsay, all the above counters in pdf, Ready-To-Print version!