“The increasing destabilization of the political and economic situation in the Soviet Union is undercutting our positions in the world. The pride and honor of the Soviet people must be restored in full.”

Public Declaration of State Committee for the State of Emergency in the U.S.S.R., June 11, 1985

1985: Under an Iron Sky is the spiritual successor of The Next War by SPI: an operational, highly detailed simulation of a NATO – Warsaw Pact conflict in Central Europe.

Being a so-called “Monster”, 1985 is not exactly a beer and pretzel game. Rules include every aspect of modern warfare, leaving little or nothing on an abstract level: air war, helicopters, electronic warfare, special forces, revolts, nuclear and chemical warfare…..you name it. In order to survive, both sides must keep a constant eye on the front line, the rear areas and on the sky above.

Game Parts 3 95x65cm and 2 31x24cm maps, depicting Central Europe from Denmark to Northern Italy

2000+ counters, representing Warsaw Pact and NATO combat and support units

65 pages Rules booklet

60 pages Scenario / Designer’s Notes booklet

18 Charts and Tables sheets in full colour Game Highlights

Order of Battle and TO&E are not “generic”, but set exactly in July, 1985

14km per hex, 48 hours per game turn

Division / Brigade sized ground combat units

Squadron sized Air and Helicopter units

Extensive air war rules covering Escort, Intercept, SEAD, Wild Weasel, Ground Strike and more

EF-111 and Yak28 PP Offensive ECM Squadrons

E-3 Sentry and A-50 Mainstay AWACS Squadrons

Special Forces, Airmobile, Paratroops, Electronic Warfare, Artillery, SSM, SAM and Air Defense Artillery units

Rules for Chemical Warfare, Nuclear Warfare and uncontrolled escalation to Strategic Nuclear Exchange

Specific operational tactics like Airmobile Antitank Battalions, Active Defense and Single-Echelon Assaults

Variable NATO reinforcements, depending on players’ decisions and events in the battle of North Atlantic

Variable Warsaw Pact reinforcements, depending on Pact’s decision for Mobilization and Norway Invasion

Unrest and Revolts in Warsaw Pact countries

Two different Campaign Games: “Forward, Comrades!”, the classical Warsaw Pact offensive in Central Europe “It Started in the Shipyards”, NATO intervention in support of widespread revolts in Warsaw Pact satellite countries

Four smaller scenarios: “Checkpoint Charlie”, the battle for West Berlin “A Damned Nice Thing”, Warsaw Pact main attack against NORTHAG “Mind the Gap”, Warsaw Pact secondary attack against CENTAG “Para Bellum”, Warsaw Pact offensive against Italy following a stalemate on Central front



Price: 160 Euros, plus shipping (warehouses in US and Europe)

