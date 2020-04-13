As the unrest for a 1985: Under An Iron Sky reprint is growing on both sides of the Iron Curtain, here’s an attempt to avoid an open revolt and ensure a future of Peace, Prosperity and Equality!
8 thoughts on “1985: Under an Iron Sky Third Echelon?”
Thank you for considering a reprint of Under an Iron Sky. Without a doubt I would buy at least one copy!
Ready for it, Fabrizio. Reserve a copy for me!
Would there be changes other than incorporating errata in an updated rule and scenario books?
Hi Steve,
apart from incorporating the errata, some extra counter already included in 1985: Deadly Northern Lights
I would pay in advance/reserve a copy/whatever … the sooner the better 🙂
Print baby print. Straight reprint is fine
Beggars can’t be picky!
I’ll buy 2 copies.
Go!
Please Fabrizio, do it! And we will remeber 2020 not as the year in which a pandemy broke out, but as the year in which Under an Iron Sky was finally reprinted.
I’ll buy a copy for sure!