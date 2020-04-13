Posted on by 8 Comments

1985: Under an Iron Sky Third Echelon?

As the unrest for a 1985: Under An Iron Sky reprint is growing on both sides of the Iron Curtain, here’s an attempt to avoid an open revolt and ensure a future of Peace, Prosperity and Equality!

8 thoughts on “1985: Under an Iron Sky Third Echelon?

  1. Thomas Bergman

    Thank you for considering a reprint of Under an Iron Sky. Without a doubt I would buy at least one copy!

  2. Carlos Manuel Sanchez Gozalo

    Ready for it, Fabrizio. Reserve a copy for me!

  3. Stephen Parker

    Would there be changes other than incorporating errata in an updated rule and scenario books?

    1. fvianello

      Hi Steve,
      apart from incorporating the errata, some extra counter already included in 1985: Deadly Northern Lights

  4. Francesco Lo Presti

    I would pay in advance/reserve a copy/whatever … the sooner the better 🙂

  5. Carl

    Print baby print. Straight reprint is fine

    Beggars can’t be picky!

    I’ll buy 2 copies.

    Go!

  6. Carlo

    Please Fabrizio, do it! And we will remeber 2020 not as the year in which a pandemy broke out, but as the year in which Under an Iron Sky was finally reprinted.

  7. Francesc Sistacg

    I’ll buy a copy for sure!

