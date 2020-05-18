Posted on by Leave a comment

1985:DNL Field Manual 03-001: Amphibious Operations

The first Field Manual for 1985:Deadly Northern Lights, covering amphibious operations, is available! Read it to avoid becoming a tourist attraction at the bottom of Norwegian Sea.

1985DNL FM 03-001 – Amphibious OperationsDownload
