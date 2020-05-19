1985: Under an Iron Sky – Third Echelon

After two years of worldwide unrest and open revolts, the TRL Central Committee finally surrendered to popular demand. A Third Echelon of 1985: Under an iron Sky will be mobilized.

As this will be a small and very expensive (on our side) print run, we are forced to change our usual “we just print it, you decide later” policy. Think about it as a sort of Kickstarter, with the difference that you’ll get your money back should things go wrong.

Here’s the Rules of Engagement:

The game has to be pre-paid, using the usual PayPal stuff. When at least 200 copies had been ordered, Third Echelon will move to the print phase. Third Echelon will be identical to the previous two except for updated rules, some extra counters and the “Third Echelon” label on the box. Should we fail to reach 200 ordered copies before June, 19 2020, the operation will be aborted and the received orders fully refunded.

If you agree with the above ROE, move out to the front!

SITREP at D+1: 97 in, 103 to go!