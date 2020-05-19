Posted on by 20 Comments

1985: Under an Iron Sky – Third Echelon

After two years of worldwide unrest and open revolts, the TRL Central Committee finally surrendered to popular demand. A Third Echelon of 1985: Under an iron Sky will be mobilized.

As this will be a small and very expensive (on our side) print run, we are forced to change our usual “we just print it, you decide later” policy. Think about it as a sort of Kickstarter, with the difference that you’ll get your money back should things go wrong.

Here’s the Rules of Engagement:

  1. The game has to be pre-paid, using the usual PayPal stuff.
  2. When at least 200 copies had been ordered, Third Echelon will move to the print phase.
  3. Third Echelon will be identical to the previous two except for updated rules, some extra counters and the “Third Echelon” label on the box.
  4. Should we fail to reach 200 ordered copies before June, 19 2020, the operation will be aborted and the received orders fully refunded.

If you agree with the above ROE, move out to the front!

SITREP at D+1: 97 in, 103 to go!

20 thoughts on “1985: Under an Iron Sky – Third Echelon

  1. Jason

    Hooray! I’ve been compulsively checking the site waiting for a chance to get a copy.

  2. Francesco Lo Presti

    Order Placed! 🙂

  3. Carlo De Luca

    Order placed! Please, let us know when the objectives are reached. If by june, 19, we are short a few copy from victory I’m sure you will find volunteers to buy an additional copy and reach the 200 mark.

    Our motivation is terrific!

    Thanks a lot for this; I appreciate it very much.

    1. fvianello

      Sure thing, I’ll keep everyone updated about how is going!

  4. ludovic louradour

    Commandé 🙂

  5. Roberto Carrosio

    Thank you very much, you will have my money for the third echelon before 19th June, for sure

  6. Biggls

    Exactly what i was wishing for!
    Thank you!

  7. Ty Snouffer

    Nice. Order placed. Time to step up folks!

  8. Bernie Michalkiewicz

    I’ve done my part for the glory of the Motherland!

  9. Philip Simm

    Ordered

  10. Daniel Kost

    Order placed!

  11. Michael Pitts

    I expect this Kickstarter goal will be met by dawn May 20 :-D!

    1. fvianello

      Well, judging by the start you could be close 🙂

  12. Joel

    Extra counters?

    1. fvianello

      They’re the 6 extra counters you may already download here, from the 1985:Under an Iron Sky page 🙂

  13. John Trevillian

    As a proud and satisfied owner of the first edition, I am glad others will get a chance to own this classic. The mention of extra counters interests me, will there be any way for current owners to get those?

    1. fvianello

      John, it’s the 6 extra counters you may already download here, from the 1985:Under an Iron Sky page

  14. Joe Kussey

    Ordered. Now we wait.

  15. Joe Kussey

    Great, I’m hoping we can get this game out there.

  16. John Sleeper

    Times are tough…I’ll scratch up the $200 somehow! Thanks for offering this!

