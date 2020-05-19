After two years of worldwide unrest and open revolts, the TRL Central Committee finally surrendered to popular demand. A Third Echelon of 1985: Under an iron Sky will be mobilized.
As this will be a small and very expensive (on our side) print run, we are forced to change our usual “we just print it, you decide later” policy. Think about it as a sort of Kickstarter, with the difference that you’ll get your money back should things go wrong.
Here’s the Rules of Engagement:
- The game has to be pre-paid, using the usual PayPal stuff.
- When at least 200 copies had been ordered, Third Echelon will move to the print phase.
- Third Echelon will be identical to the previous two except for updated rules, some extra counters and the “Third Echelon” label on the box.
- Should we fail to reach 200 ordered copies before June, 19 2020, the operation will be aborted and the received orders fully refunded.
If you agree with the above ROE, move out to the front!
SITREP at D+1: 97 in, 103 to go!
20 thoughts on “1985: Under an Iron Sky – Third Echelon”
Hooray! I’ve been compulsively checking the site waiting for a chance to get a copy.
Order Placed! 🙂
Order placed! Please, let us know when the objectives are reached. If by june, 19, we are short a few copy from victory I’m sure you will find volunteers to buy an additional copy and reach the 200 mark.
Our motivation is terrific!
Thanks a lot for this; I appreciate it very much.
Sure thing, I’ll keep everyone updated about how is going!
Commandé 🙂
Thank you very much, you will have my money for the third echelon before 19th June, for sure
Exactly what i was wishing for!
Thank you!
Nice. Order placed. Time to step up folks!
I’ve done my part for the glory of the Motherland!
Ordered
Order placed!
I expect this Kickstarter goal will be met by dawn May 20 :-D!
Well, judging by the start you could be close 🙂
Extra counters?
They’re the 6 extra counters you may already download here, from the 1985:Under an Iron Sky page 🙂
As a proud and satisfied owner of the first edition, I am glad others will get a chance to own this classic. The mention of extra counters interests me, will there be any way for current owners to get those?
John, it’s the 6 extra counters you may already download here, from the 1985:Under an Iron Sky page
Ordered. Now we wait.
Great, I’m hoping we can get this game out there.
Times are tough…I’ll scratch up the $200 somehow! Thanks for offering this!