Brezhnev Took Afghanistan, Begin Took Beirut…

….and COVID took the Wargaming Conventions.
As there will be no conventions in the foreseeable future, we decided to send to the front the strategic reserve of copies kept until now for conventions usage. In plain terms, this means:

As a side note, 1985: Under an Iron copies are now moving to the distribution points….Europe shipping should begin next week, US and Canada could take a little longer as they have to traverse the North Atlantic SLOC.

Oh well that’s it….The Convention Is Dead, Long Live to the Convention!

SITREP 1300 20200730 ZT: Following the tradition of the previous offensives, this one too was fast and bloody. 1985:DNL copies are gone, but stay tuned in the next few days for the fifty 1985:UAIS ones!

11 thoughts on “Brezhnev Took Afghanistan, Begin Took Beirut…

  1. Mike Youtz

    Woohoo, got one! I wouldn’t have guessed that getting DNL would be the silver lining of COVID…but you just made my week!

  2. Mike Youtz

    Since I pre-ordered the re-print of Iron Sky I’m going to be nice and let someone who missed all orders get a copy. My Iron Sky order will get here eventually…getting DNL was awesome enough!

  3. Jon Rosenthal

    I’ll take a copy of Under an Iron Sky!

  4. Fredrik Voss

    I would like a copy of DNL.

    1. fvianello

      Hi Fredrik,
      the copies were available here using the “shop” menu, but they lasted more or less 45 minutes…..so, we’re out of stock now. Sorry!

  5. Mark Flanagan

    Dammit think I missed DNL already… literally 3 hours after post?

    Or am I missing the magic ordering link? If so, I’ll take one please!!

  6. Jason

    I got real excited there for a minute about a chance at DNL but looks they’re gone. Oh well, I guess I’ll continue waiting for the reprint.

  7. Mike Youtz

    I was lucky and just happened to be checking the site a few minutes after the post and snagged a copy of DNL. I don’t think Iron Sky has been listed yet, but I think, since I got in on the Third Echelon, I’ll give someone else a shot at getting a copy if they missed out.

  8. Chris

    How should one order when they become available: leave a message here, or does a link appear somewhere?

    Reply
    1. fvianello

      Hi Chris,
      the order can be placed by using the “shop” label on the top bar.
      Unfortunately, the available copies lasted for, like, 45 minutes so you’ll find nothing there right now 🙁

  9. Charles Vycichl

    Hi I just missed Deadly Northern Lights, I hope there will be a reprint sometimes

