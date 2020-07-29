Brezhnev Took Afghanistan, Begin Took Beirut…

….and COVID took the Wargaming Conventions.

As there will be no conventions in the foreseeable future, we decided to send to the front the strategic reserve of copies kept until now for conventions usage. In plain terms, this means:

15 copies of 1985: Deadly Northern Lights, with shipping from Europe, are immediately available to the fastest guns.

50 copies of 1985: Under an Iron Sky Third Echelon, with shipping from US and Europe, will be available soon.

As a side note, 1985: Under an Iron copies are now moving to the distribution points….Europe shipping should begin next week, US and Canada could take a little longer as they have to traverse the North Atlantic SLOC.

Oh well that’s it….The Convention Is Dead, Long Live to the Convention!

SITREP 1300 20200730 ZT: Following the tradition of the previous offensives, this one too was fast and bloody. 1985:DNL copies are gone, but stay tuned in the next few days for the fifty 1985:UAIS ones!