Do you enjoy cold water and sub-arctic climate?

Do you crave for spending whole days inside a converted civilian ferry that could be sunk any time by a Soviet Kilo submarine?

Your idea of a wonderful weekend is being stranded on a Norwegian cliff surrounded by 4000 Russian trying to kill you?

Do you own 1985: Deadly Northern Lights?

If you’ve answered YES to all of the above, then 1985: Deadly Northern Lights VASSAL playtest is for you!

You will test the Order of Battle and the module functions, and if you are really bold you could also be enlisted for preparing one or more scenario setup.

AFNORTH needs YOU! Enlist by writing to info@TRLGames.com!