Less Than 60 Miles – Update Pack

These optional add-ons will allow to use in Less Than 60 Miles all the changes introduced by The Dogs of War, the latest module in the C3 Series.

NOTE 1: If you own The Dogs of War only, move along. You already have everything.

NOTE 2: if you own both C3 modules, the only thing you need is FM 04 002 – SITREP Update.

Updated Counters and Markers

WG III Corps has now a separate chain of command, and OOB and TO&E for West German formations have been slightly revised. Moreover, Warsaw Pact Sappers have been added. LT60M Updated CountersDownload

Updated C3 Series Tables

The same tables you’ll find in The Dogs of War box.

Includes units and silhouettes legend and a graphic summarizing the possible Posture changes. C3 Tables v16Download

FM 04 002 – SITREP Update

The Dogs of War Rules