These optional add-ons will allow to use in Less Than 60 Miles all the changes introduced by The Dogs of War, the latest module in the C3 Series.
NOTE 1: If you own The Dogs of War only, move along. You already have everything.
NOTE 2: if you own both C3 modules, the only thing you need is FM 04 002 – SITREP Update.
Updated Counters and Markers
WG III Corps has now a separate chain of command, and OOB and TO&E for West German formations have been slightly revised. Moreover, Warsaw Pact Sappers have been added.
Updated C3 Series Tables
The same tables you’ll find in The Dogs of War box.
Includes units and silhouettes legend and a graphic summarizing the possible Posture changes.
FM 04 002 – SITREP Update
Changes to specific LT60M Scenarios
The Dogs of War Rules
The same rules you’ll find in The Dogs of War box.
4 thoughts on “Less Than 60 Miles – Update Pack”
Brilliant support as usual! Can’t wait to get this on the table. Will likely start with a Vassal game of LT60M….
If you have the possibility to play F2F, I’d strongly suggest the “Welcome to Braunschweig” scenario in “The Dogs of War”. It should give an almost full coverage of the possible problems and tactics, with only a few units to command.
There doesn’t seem to be Sapper counters for the Central Front in the TDOW countersheets, are we supposed to print them out and paste them to the back of the original counters?
Yep, additional Sappers for Central Front are in the print-and-play LT60M updated countersheet. As you said, just glue them to the back of the original Engineer counters.