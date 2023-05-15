Less Than 60 Miles, the first C3 module covering the Warsaw Pact offensive in the Fulda Gap, is now at DEFCON 1.
This second echelon is more an update than a simple reprint. Here’s a summary of the main changes:
- Rules updated with the most recent features introduced by The Dogs of War and Die Festung Hamburg.
- Counters with the most used Posture on the back side, minimizing the need for Posture markers.
- Revised NATO OOB, representing West German III Corps as a separate high-level Command.
- Revised mobilisation rules for West German Teilaktiv battalions and Heimatschutz brigades.
- Update of several US battalion designations, more exactly pinning the transition from the Combat Arms Regimental System to the US Army Regimental System.
- Several changes to the Warsaw Pact OOB, from Soviet Army-level independent tank regiments to East German pure tank regiments.
- An expanded Field Manual 02-002 Battlefield Operations, covering Operational Procedures and Operational Planning. Start reading it immediately, before it’s too late.
CENTAG needs YOU to stop the communist hordes!
Read a more detailed SITREP HERE
Immediately acquire the new Equipment HERE
Watch the latest developments below. Ensure your communication equipment is turned ON.
1 thought on “Less Than 60 Miles – DEFCON 1”
I like the look of this (I have both SPI’s Central Front series and Decision Games’ Seven Days to the Rhine series) – ordered mine already. Looking forward to the other modules becoming available/available again.
Cheers
P