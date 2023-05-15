Less Than 60 Miles – DEFCON 1

Less Than 60 Miles, the first C3 module covering the Warsaw Pact offensive in the Fulda Gap, is now at DEFCON 1.

This second echelon is more an update than a simple reprint. Here’s a summary of the main changes:

Rules updated with the most recent features introduced by The Dogs of War and Die Festung Hamburg.

Counters with the most used Posture on the back side, minimizing the need for Posture markers.

Revised NATO OOB, representing West German III Corps as a separate high-level Command.

Revised mobilisation rules for West German Teilaktiv battalions and Heimatschutz brigades.

Update of several US battalion designations, more exactly pinning the transition from the Combat Arms Regimental System to the US Army Regimental System.

Several changes to the Warsaw Pact OOB, from Soviet Army-level independent tank regiments to East German pure tank regiments.

An expanded Field Manual 02-002 Battlefield Operations, covering Operational Procedures and Operational Planning. Start reading it immediately, before it’s too late.

CENTAG needs YOU to stop the communist hordes!

