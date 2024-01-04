In exclusive on Big Board Gaming, the first part of the Designers’ Notes for the upcoming The Fate of All !
2 thoughts on “Reading the Entrails: Part One”
Looks like another extremely interesting game from TRL.
I see from the cover of the Designer notes that the first Diadochi war will be covered as well or am I mistaken?
Great work Fabrizio, bravo.
Thanks Livio!
Yes, the first Diadochi War will be covered. You may find a description of the scenarios at the bottom of the official papyrus:
https://trlgames.com/the-fate-of-all/