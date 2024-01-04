Posted on by 2 Comments

Reading the Entrails: Part One

In exclusive on Big Board Gaming, the first part of the Designers’ Notes for the upcoming The Fate of All !

Exclusive: Designer Notes for a new Ancients Series, The Fate of All

2 thoughts on “Reading the Entrails: Part One

  1. Livio Winteler

    Looks like another extremely interesting game from TRL.
    I see from the cover of the Designer notes that the first Diadochi war will be covered as well or am I mistaken?
    Great work Fabrizio, bravo.

    1. fvianello

      Thanks Livio!
      Yes, the first Diadochi War will be covered. You may find a description of the scenarios at the bottom of the official papyrus:
      https://trlgames.com/the-fate-of-all/

