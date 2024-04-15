Posted on by 1 Comment

The Fate of All VASSAL

Rejoice, Citizens! Guided by Prometheos and Apollon, our Ethereal Architect John Rainey has finished building the magical implementation of The Fate of All.

Praise the Gods, and receive the enlightenment at this temple.


1 thought on “The Fate of All VASSAL

  1. Mark Trowbridge

    Brilliant, thank you! My table is 3-4″ short with all 4 campaign maps on. Oops. Problem solved.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *