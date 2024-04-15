Rejoice, Citizens! Guided by Prometheos and Apollon, our Ethereal Architect John Rainey has finished building the magical implementation of The Fate of All.
Praise the Gods, and receive the enlightenment at this temple.
Rejoice, Citizens! Guided by Prometheos and Apollon, our Ethereal Architect John Rainey has finished building the magical implementation of The Fate of All.
Praise the Gods, and receive the enlightenment at this temple.
1 thought on “The Fate of All VASSAL”
Brilliant, thank you! My table is 3-4″ short with all 4 campaign maps on. Oops. Problem solved.