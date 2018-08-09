“The goal is to collapse adversary’s system into confusion and disorder causing him to over and under react to activity that appears simultaneously menacing as well as ambiguous, chaotic, or misleading.”



John R. Boyd, “Patterns of Conflict” At 0400 Zulu Time, July 24 1985, three Warsaw Pact Armies cross the Inner German Border and advance at full speed into the Fulda Gap. US V Corps, supported by West German 5 Panzer Division, execute OPLAN 33001 – the CENTAG Defense Plan prepared and refined for decades – to accomplish the apparently impossible task of stopping 4000 Soviet Tanks before they reach the Rhine.

Taking its roots from SPI’s Central Front and NATO: Division Commander, Less Than 60 Miles is the first of an operational simulation series focused on Command, Control and Communication.

All the elements of modern, mechanized warfare are covered: Chemical and Nuclear Weapons, Attack Helicopters, Engineers, Electronic Warfare, Counter-battery Fire, Ribbon Bridges, Army Doctrines, Reconnaissance units, Close Air Support coordination, and more.

Map Sample

In Less Than 60 Miles, both sides must deal with three equally dangerous foes: the enemy, their own plan and time.

Players must handle the deceptively simple problems typically faced by Corps and Division commanders: move from point A to point B without messing up, organize a river crossing, properly deploy the troops for combat before the enemy starts to blow them in pieces.

Moreover, this is (hopefully) the first module of the C3 Series, covering the whole NATO – Warsaw Pact conflict in Central Europe. Yes, the idea is to have the whole Central Front playable in a gigantic, unmanageable, mind-blowing campaign.

Game Components

98×55 cm matte plasticized map, covering US V Corps area of responsibility

1000+ 5/8″ matte plasticized counters

1 35-Pages Rules Booklet

1 30-Pages Scenario & Designer’s Notes Booklet

40 Event & Action Cards

2 Tables booklets in full colour

2 Order of Battle Charts in full colour

2 10-sided dice

10 Zipbags

Box

Components Overview

Map

Map Detail (1)

Map Detail (2)

Central Front OOB

US V Corps OOB

Countersheets

Countersheet

Countersheet

Countersheet

Warsaw Pact Cards

(nope, not card-driven)

NATO Cards

(nope, not card-driven)

Booklets

Tables

Game Highlights

5 km per hex, 3 hours per game turn

Regiment / Battalion sized units

Detailed Order of Battle set exactly in July, 1985

Command, Control & Communication related problems

Close Air Support and Attack Helicopters

Electronic and Intelligence Warfare

Interdiction, Bombardment and Counter-Battery fire

Chemical and Nuclear warfare

Combat Engineer Operations

Specific actions for Warsaw Pact and NATO

Random events to further increase battlefield chaos

Scenarios

The Eleventh Hour: the first desperate hours of US 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

the first desperate hours of US 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Steps of Our Fathers: West German 5th Panzer Division finds itself on the main attack axis.

West German 5th Panzer Division finds itself on the main attack axis. Spearhead: US 3rd Armored Division must stop 8th Guards Army and send reinforcements North.

US 3rd Armored Division must stop 8th Guards Army and send reinforcements North. The Day That Never Comes: three Warsaw Pact Armies against US V Corps.

three Warsaw Pact Armies against US V Corps. One Minute to Midnight: all-out chemical and nuclear warfare after several weeks of tension and build-up.

Price and Availability

84 Euros (VAT included for EU), available now!

Order it from the official product page.



