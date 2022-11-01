With the Soviet tanks rolling over the Iranian border on June 28th, it was only a question of time before United States and Soviet Union became directly involved in a military confrontation.
On June 30th, an F-14 Combat Air Patrol from USS Constellation engages a Soviet strike package approaching Bandar Abbas, and all hell breaks loose. USS CV-63 Kitty Hawk and its battlegroup are ordered to neutralize the Soviet bases in Ethiopia and South Yemen and support the subsequent land assault to the Soviet facilities by special forces based in Diego Garcia.
With no lines of communication to the Motherland and scarce supply, the Soviet forces in Aden and Asmara can only hope for the surprise effect of a first strike. An auxiliary intelligence ship and three nuclear submarines have been shadowing the Kitty Hawk battlegroup for days, ready to make the Americans pay dearly for any aggressive move.
1. At 20220106 2024 ZT US-Led Coalition and Soviet Union announced that an agreement for an immediate ceasefire has been reached.
2. Hostile actions against Soviet forces must cease immediately, except when needed to respond an attack or to stop attempts by Soviet forces to further advance in the territory of Iran or any other friendly nation in the Southwest Asia region.
After weeks of mounting tension and sabre-rattling, troops are finally assembling for transport to the Persian Gulf.
According to Pentagon internal sources, Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger will announce DEFCON 2 within days.
Soviet General Secretary Andrei Gromyko, recently appointed after a military coup in Soviet Union, declared in a speech broadcasted by USSR state television that the American reaction to the unfolding events in Southwest Asia is “hysterical” and “a menace to the worldwide peace”.
