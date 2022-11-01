Category: Sacred Oil

1985: Sacred Oil – And It Became Blood

CENTCOM Commander Kev Sharp reporting from the Horn of Africa. As usual with Kev, top-notch narrative.

Part 1: https://bigboardgaming.com/sacred-oil-and-it-became-blood-1/
Part 2: https://bigboardgaming.com/sacred-oil-like-a-virgin-nato-turn-1/

INITIAL SITUATION BRIEFING

With the Soviet tanks rolling over the Iranian border on June 28th, it was only a question of time before United States and Soviet Union became directly involved in a military confrontation.

On June 30th, an F-14 Combat Air Patrol from USS Constellation engages a Soviet strike package approaching Bandar Abbas, and all hell breaks loose.
USS CV-63 Kitty Hawk and its battlegroup are ordered to neutralize the Soviet bases in Ethiopia and South Yemen and support the subsequent land assault to the Soviet facilities by special forces based in Diego Garcia.

With no lines of communication to the Motherland and scarce supply, the Soviet forces in Aden and Asmara can only hope for the surprise effect of a first strike. An auxiliary intelligence ship and three nuclear submarines have been shadowing the Kitty Hawk battlegroup for days, ready to make the Americans pay dearly for any aggressive move.

1985: Sacred Oil – CEASEFIRE DECLARED

1. At 20220106 2024 ZT US-Led Coalition and Soviet Union announced that an agreement for an immediate ceasefire has been reached.

2. Hostile actions against Soviet forces must cease immediately, except when needed to respond an attack or to stop attempts by Soviet forces to further advance in the territory of Iran or any other friendly nation in the Southwest Asia region.

3. 1985: Sacred Oil is officially OUT OF STOCK.

4. Orders already received are safely stored in an atomic proof bunker and are guaranteed to survive.

5. Reserved copy owners that went AWOL during the seven days period of hostilities are granted a 15 days safe conduct. Report for duty at info@TRLGames.com when ready to acquire the war equipment.

6. With a life span of only seven days, 1985: Sacred Oil established a new record. A big thank you to all the troops who made this possible! The next goal will be a conflict shorter than the six-days war.

1985: Sacred Oil Mobilization Charts

Is your government a waste of space when it comes to visualize the Big Picture and decide a damn real strategy?

The 1985: Sacred Oil Mobilization Charts will help the Regional Commander-In-Chief to make himself abundantly clear about the assets that must be requested, mobilized, and committed.

What is needed, when is needed! No more endless arguments with politicians having neither the time, the training, nor the inclination for strategic thought.

1985: Sacred Oil Mobilization Charts, Soviet Union

1985: Sacred Oil Mobilization Charts, US Coalition

  • US Chart Sample 2/3
  • US Chart Sample 3/3
  • Soviet Chart Sample 1/2
1985: Sacred Oil – DEFCON 1

CENTCOM EXORD 46-85 – EMERGENCY PRIORITY

SITUATION

  1. At 19850628 0500 ZT Soviet troops crossed the USSR – Iran border
  2. At 19850628 0611 ZT, CV-63 BG attacked by SS-N-12 Sandbox vampires presumed launch by Soviet Echo II class Panther.
  3. CJCS declared DEFCON 1 at 19850628 0732 ZT.

MISSION

  1. Connect to 1985:Sacred Oil equipment page
  2. Acquire the combat equipment

COMMAND & SIGNAL

  1. Additional SITREP at this link. Ensure your comm equipment audio is ON.
1985: Sacred Oil – Troops Are Assembling!

After weeks of mounting tension and sabre-rattling, troops are finally assembling for transport to the Persian Gulf.

According to Pentagon internal sources, Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger will announce DEFCON 2 within days.

Soviet General Secretary Andrei Gromyko, recently appointed after a military coup in Soviet Union, declared in a speech broadcasted by USSR state television that the American reaction to the unfolding events in Southwest Asia is “hysterical” and “a menace to the worldwide peace”.

More details on the operation can be found on the official 1985: Sacred Oil page.