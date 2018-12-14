“Less Than 60 Miles” – Some tidbits

Work on Less Than 60 Miles is proceeding well on several fronts…Playtest, Designer’s Notes, graphics and more.

Some fresh details on the scenarios already defined:

Scenario 1 – The Eleventh Hour

11th Armored Cavalry delay action against 8th Guards Army.



Scenario 2 – Steps of Our Fathers

West German 5th PanzerDivision facing Warsaw Pact’s main thrust by 1st Guards Tank Army.

Scenario 3 – Spearhead

US 3rd Armored Division must contain Soviet 8th Guards Army and send reinforcements North.

Scenario 4 – The Day That Never Comes

The critical first 48 hours of war.

Campaign 1 – OPLAN 33001

After 40 years of planning and maneuvers, this is not a drill anymore.

On the graphics side, here’s a snapshot of several components at their final version…..Actually, I’ve learned that you can label a version as “Final” only after production print has been completed.

For example, we’re still discussing the possibility of adding US 4th Infantry Division to NATO OOB, as reinforcements starting from D+9. We’ll see what happens 🙂