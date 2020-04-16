Posted on by 4 Comments

1985: Deadly Northern Lights – Missing In Action

The Problem

In this troubled time of biological attacks and remote working, we’ve been hit too. Two charts are missing from the box. No excuses, my fault.

The missing charts are used during Air Superiority and Interception Combat. It’s possible to play without them, but they come handy for placing the squadrons during combat and add an extra touch. Here’s a picture of what I’m talking about:

The Temporary Solution

Here’s the two missing charts in PDF version, ready to print and use in your campaigns.

1985DNL NATO Air SuperiorityDownload
1985DNL WP Air SuperiorityDownload

The Real Solution

We’re going to ship the two missing charts to everyone, of course free of charge. Just give us the time to organize, I’ve already taken the first steps and we should be ready in a few days.

Again, sorry for the problem 🙁
Fabrizio Vianello
Thin Red Line Games

4 thoughts on “1985: Deadly Northern Lights – Missing In Action

  1. kev

    Also- For those that own UAIS and want to use the chart, your other quick fix is using theirs, and noting pilot ratings.

  2. Steve Adamo

    I can almost hear the moment you guys discovered this…

    “Ma che cazzo!?”

    This only exhibits your desire to adhere to good after-sales service practices. Well done! 🙂

    1. fvianello

      Steve, that’s exactly what I said!! Better forget what came after that 🙂

  3. tommaso gollini

    Nice to know. I was going to purchase the box, it will be wise for me to wait ?
    or the new boxes have already the missing chart ?
    thanks
    tommaso

