1985: Deadly Northern Lights – Missing In Action

The Problem

In this troubled time of biological attacks and remote working, we’ve been hit too. Two charts are missing from the box. No excuses, my fault.

The missing charts are used during Air Superiority and Interception Combat. It’s possible to play without them, but they come handy for placing the squadrons during combat and add an extra touch. Here’s a picture of what I’m talking about:

The Temporary Solution

Here’s the two missing charts in PDF version, ready to print and use in your campaigns.

The Real Solution

We’re going to ship the two missing charts to everyone, of course free of charge. Just give us the time to organize, I’ve already taken the first steps and we should be ready in a few days.

Again, sorry for the problem 🙁

Fabrizio Vianello

Thin Red Line Games