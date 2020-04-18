1985: Deadly Northern Lights – Operation Orchestra

What follows is the execution plan for операционный оркестр (Operation Orchestra), the Warsaw Pact offensive against NATO’s Northern Flank, started at July 24th, 1985. The document has been retrieved after ceasefire from the frozen body of a Soviet officer from 7th Guards Airborne Division, found by Norwegian troops in the mountains South of Narvik.

The plan describes in detail the initial phases of the offensive against Denmark, Norway and Finland and gives a valuable insight into the Soviet approach to complex aeronaval operations.