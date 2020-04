This recently declassified NATO document describes Concept of Operations 475/19 – ANGRY ARROWHEAD, a possible plan to contain a Warsaw Pact’s offensive against Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The version presented here is the original 1983 draft, prepared by Anthony Morphet two years before the war outbreak and subsequently expanded into OPLAN 47501 – ANGRY ARROWHEAD, the Operation Plan used by AFNORTH during World War Three.