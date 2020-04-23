Posted on by 5 Comments

Break, Break! Almighty one, All. Disengage. Over.

At 20200423 2137 ZT SACEUR ordered a strategic withdrawal from AFNORTH AoR and bordering Scandinavian countries.

1985: Deadly Northern Lights is officially out of stock.

Break, Break! Almighty one, All. Disengage. Over.

  1. Martin

    Congratulations, Fabrizio and team! Mission accomplished.

  2. Andrew Schmidt

    Well, just learned of this game series this week, and damned if both titles are OOP and unavailable already. What’s a customer to do? Any plans for a reprint on these two (Iron Sky, Northern Lights) at all?

    1. fvianello

      Andrew, we’re working on a probable 1985: Under an Iron Sky reprint…stay tuned!

      1. Mark Patman

        Probable- you mean definitely don’t you 😉

  3. Elmar Roethy

    Hello Fabrizio,

    just learned today about your game 1985 series.
    I would love to purchase these games as soon as there is a reprint available.
    Please put me on your list and keep me informed.

    Thank you very much and stay safe
    Elmar Roethy

