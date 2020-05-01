1985: Mutual Assured Destruction booklets allow to combine 1985: Under an Iron Sky and 1985: Deadly Northern Lights into a single, die-hard, collateral damage inducing campaign codenamed “To Shatter The Old World”.
Use at your own risk.
6 thoughts on “1985: Mutual Assured Destruction”
Madness. . .
. . . but the best kind.
Very nice, I wish I hadn’t missed out on getting the games!
Will these be included in a future printing of the game? These look great, as usual.
Chris, they will be included in the future “1985: Mutual Assured Destruction” complete edition
Hmmm need a copy of UAIS… missed first two times dooh! And now I have Northern lights.
MAD – assume this is both games in one pack. Will there be a few spares of each game for poor people like me…😙😙
Three games, but it’s a looong way to come and not sure yet.