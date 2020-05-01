Posted on by 6 Comments

1985: Mutual Assured Destruction

1985: Mutual Assured Destruction booklets allow to combine 1985: Under an Iron Sky and 1985: Deadly Northern Lights into a single, die-hard, collateral damage inducing campaign codenamed “To Shatter The Old World”.

Use at your own risk.

1985:MAD Rules v4Download
1985:MAD Campaign v3Download

1985:MAD Additional Counters

6 thoughts on “1985: Mutual Assured Destruction

  1. Ty

    Madness. . .
    . . . but the best kind.

    Reply
  2. Erik Syvertsen

    Very nice, I wish I hadn’t missed out on getting the games!

    Reply
  3. Chris

    Will these be included in a future printing of the game? These look great, as usual.

    Reply
    1. fvianello

      Chris, they will be included in the future “1985: Mutual Assured Destruction” complete edition

      Reply
  4. Chris J

    Hmmm need a copy of UAIS… missed first two times dooh! And now I have Northern lights.

    MAD – assume this is both games in one pack. Will there be a few spares of each game for poor people like me…😙😙

    Reply
    1. fvianello

      Three games, but it’s a looong way to come and not sure yet.

      Reply
