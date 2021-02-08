Posted on by Leave a comment

The Dogs of War – Players’ Gallery

In no particular order, a collection of the incoming reports about the situation in the BAOR sector. I’ll add more satellite images as they arrive!

  • Volker Holloh, PzBn 24 reporting for duty
  • Stephen Parker,
    Tango Five
  • Santiago Conde
  • Santiago Conde, Welcome to Braunschweig
  • Philippe Parmentier
  • Nicolas Sevaux
  • Lionel Martinez
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (3)
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (4)
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (6)
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (8)
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (9)
  • Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (10)
  • Joseph Admire
  • Ian Powter, Welcome to Braunschweig
  • Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (1)
  • Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (2)
  • Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (3)
  • Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (4)
  • Allan Rothberg, WP OOB
  • Aymeric Dubos
  • Dan Calaway, The River Weser Deep and Wide
  • Danny Secary

