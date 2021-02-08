The Dogs of War – Players’ Gallery

Posted on 02/08/202102/09/2021 by fvianello — Leave a commentThe Dogs of War – Players’ Gallery In no particular order, a collection of the incoming reports about the situation in the BAOR sector. I’ll add more satellite images as they arrive! Volker Holloh, PzBn 24 reporting for dutyStephen Parker,Tango FiveSantiago CondeSantiago Conde, Welcome to BraunschweigPhilippe ParmentierNicolas SevauxLionel MartinezLionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (3)Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (4)Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (6)Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (8)Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (9)Lionel Martinez, Welcome to Braunschweig (10)Joseph AdmireIan Powter, Welcome to BraunschweigElias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (1)Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (2)Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (3)Elias Nordling, Welcome to Braunschweig (4)Allan Rothberg, WP OOBAymeric DubosDan Calaway, The River Weser Deep and WideDan Calaway, The River Weser Deep and WideDanny Secary Post navigationPrevious post: The Dogs of War – Alternate Rules Booklet Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.