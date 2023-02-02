1985: Deadly Northern Lights Upgrade Kit

This kit will allow AFNORTH and Baltic / North Sea Theatre Commanders to update 1985:DNL to the Second Echelon standards. It is unfortunately available in a very limited quantity!
SITREP UPDATE 20230202 1745ZT: Well, it survived 30 minutes. I’m sorry for the ridiculously fast sequence of events.
Please be aware that:
- it is practically a Second Echelon unboxed version; the only missing parts are the Task Forces and Air Combat charts already fielded during the first mobilisation.
- The equipment will be airlifted from France. Deployment to non-European fronts can be expensive (40+ Euros).
Very keen on this. Just a clarification. Loved 1985:DNL, but found some of the terrains a little hard to distinguish (for example arctic mountains – iirc). Was considering annotating the existing maps. Is there a design change to the terrain on the maps?
Yep, the “Arctic Rough 2” and “Arctic Plain” terrains should be clearly distinguished from the non-arctic terrains 🙂
Tiny window. Aggrav8ing. Congratulations to the victors 🙁
Wow, those went very, very quickly. I console myself with the thought that at €125 I can probably live without an upgrade kit (just). 😖
Yep, it was quite pricey as it practically includes everything except the box 🙂
How do I get a copy of DNL second echelon in US dollars ?
Hi Bruce, the currency doesn’t matter as Paypal handles that, the real problem is that there’s no more copies left. We had a very limited number and they were obliterated in 11 minutes.
And…sold out..8 minutes after receiving the email about it…sigh
Just got the email and its long since sold out. If i had known it was an almost complete game i might have pre ordered if thats even possible.
Sorry for that! We have no pre-order for these very small batches.
Putting together all the remaining spare components we had 10 copies available, we’ve put them on sale and they finished very quickly.
Simple story.
Dang. Was at work and couldn’t log on to get a copy. Dang.
If there are spare map sets I will happily pay cash for a set. 🙂