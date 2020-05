The first version of 1985: Deadly Northern Lights Living Rules is out!

Some interesting additions are Naval Bombardment and a more tricky GIUK External Front, plus other minor fixes – Check out the List of Changes for a complete overview. There’s also a small errata regarding two errors on the map and an omission in the scenario booklet….sorry for that 🙁

You may find the files on the 1985: Deadly Northern Lights page, or download them directly here: