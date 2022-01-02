Posted on by 2 Comments

1985: Sacred Oil Living Rules v. 30

The final clash between East and West has now begun, so better be ready. Are you scared? Well, you’re not scared enough.

Here are the Rules of Engagement: 1985: Sacred Oil Living Rules, version 30

1985: Sacred Oil Living Rules v. 30

  1. Mark joergensen

    Scared? True sons and daughters of the motherland and protectors of Socialism are never scared!

    1. fvianello

      Well said, Comrade!
      (Soviet Hymn starts)

