The final clash between East and West has now begun, so better be ready. Are you scared? Well, you’re not scared enough.
Here are the Rules of Engagement: 1985: Sacred Oil Living Rules, version 30
2 thoughts on “1985: Sacred Oil Living Rules v. 30”
Scared? True sons and daughters of the motherland and protectors of Socialism are never scared!
Well said, Comrade!
(Soviet Hymn starts)