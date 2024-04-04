Posted on by 2 Comments

1985: Mutual Assured Destruction VASSAL

If your idea of fun is taking strategic and operational decisions in a global conflict that could lead to the destruction of the known civilization, nothing can be worse than 1985: Mutual Assured Destruction.

With operational maps covering from Murmansk to the Persian Gulf, a strategic map covering the whole world, and thousands of units including practically every naval, air and land unit from NATO, Warsaw Pact and other key countries, 1985:MAD VASSAL will give you the chance to forget about work and marriage, and to concentrate on what really matters: The Third World War and its definitive outcome.

Go to the 1985:Mutual Assured Destruction page to obtain your combat equipment.

2 thoughts on “1985: Mutual Assured Destruction VASSAL

  1. Ribouillard loic

    Good idea
    Yess
    I want one mutual destruction game
    How to ?
    Jaco

    1. fvianello

      Hi Jaco,
      1985: Mutual Assured Destruction is only a VASSAL module. The three physical games (1985:Under an Iron Sky, 1985: Deadly Northern Lights, 1985: Sacred Oil) have been already published and are out of stock.
      That said, you can download the vassal module and try it anyway 🙂

