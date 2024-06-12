Posted on by 1 Comment

In a Dark Wood – NATO Order of Battle

A first look to some of the NATO units defending US VII Corps Area of Responsibility.
Do not distribute, destroy after reading!

https://warwithoutkia.blogspot.com/2024/06/in-dark-wood-nato-order-of-battle.html

1 thought on “In a Dark Wood – NATO Order of Battle

  1. Iwan

    Nice bit of Intel, getting excited for this game! Puts field glasses down and rubs hands greedily).

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *