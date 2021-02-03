Posted on by 1 Comment

The Dogs of War – CONUS Reserve Committed

At 20210203 1850ZT the CONUS strategic reserve for The Dogs of War has been committed!
A mere 9 copies, with shipping to US / Canada only, to the fastest guns.

20210204 0040ZT: CONUS Reserve surrendered, out of supply!

1 thought on “The Dogs of War – CONUS Reserve Committed

  1. St Varon

    Damn, missed this one

